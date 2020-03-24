Lawan Mourns Senator Rose Oko

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has mourned Senator Rose Oko, the Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Trade and Investment.

Senator Oko, who represented Cross River North Senatorial District in the Senate, died on Monday at a medical facility in the United Kingdom where she was receiving treatment.

In a statement on Tuesday by his Special Adviser on Media, Ola Awoniyi, Senator Lawan said he received the news of the death of the lawmaker with shock.

He condoled with the family of the deceased senator, as well as the loved ones Senator Oko left behind.

The Senate President also sympathised with the people and government of Cross River State, saying Senator Oko’s death was a great loss to the Senate and to the Nigerian women in politics.

According to him, the late lawmaker will be greatly missed by her colleagues in the Ninth Assembly.

Senator Lawan prayed that the Almighty God would comfort her family and grant them the fortitude to bear the loss.