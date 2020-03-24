Reps Seek Usage Of Vacated Federal Government Colleges For Isolation Centres

The House of Representatives is seeking the usage of Federal Government colleges that have been vacated to be used as isolation centers, following the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

The motion which was raised on Tuesday by the Speaker of the House, Femi Gbajabiamila, said that the nation should be prepared for the long-term effect of the virus.

He expressed concerns that the country’s healthcare system is not robust enough, decrying the shortage of medical personnel and adequate equipment to tackle the virus.

The House is also asking the Ministry of Health and NCDC to establish nationwide testing centers.

Also in plenary the lawmakers resolved to invite the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Godwin Emefiele and the senior management staff of the bank.

This is to brief the House on the measures put in place in preparation for the economic consequences that may arise from the outbreak.