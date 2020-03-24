Seyi Makinde Bans Gathering Of More Than 30 People, Orders Shut Down Of Schools

Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde has placed a ban on the public gathering of more than 30 people and ordered all public and private schools in the state to be closed until after the Easter celebration.

The governor gave this directive in a public address on Monday following the confirmation of the first case of COVID-19 in the state.

He also announced the postponement of scheduled events including the Nigerian Mining and Geosciences Summit and the Agribusiness Summit in the state.

“I am obligated to place a ban on gatherings such as religious services, weddings, parties, burial ceremonies and so on, gatherings should be limited to 30 persons or less. Nightclubs will have to remain closed. These measures will be reviewed in two weeks.

“I have already directed that all public and private schools in Oyo State should be closed until after Easter. The ongoing workers’ verification exercise has been suspended. The Free Health Mission has also been suspended.

“All returning expatriate staffers in the state are presently in isolation and are being monitored,” he said in the address.

The governor also stressed that the COVID-19 pandemic will affect the state socially, economically and spiritually and urged residents to practice proper hygienic, social distancing and stay at home.