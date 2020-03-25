Arik Air, Aero Two Others Suspend All Flight Operations

Arik Air has announced that it will temporarily suspend all scheduled commercial flight operations effective 11:00 pm on Friday, March 27, 2020.

According to a statement by the airline’s CEO, Captain Roy Ilegbodu, the decision is being taken to mitigate the risk of the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) amongst its customers and staff.

It also noted that customers who have confirmed tickets can still use their tickets when operations resume.

“Such tickets can be modified at no extra charge,” the statement read as the CEO stated that they hope to resume services as soon as feasible.

“We regret any inconveniences this may have caused you.

“Your safety and well-being is paramount at this period of health emergency. We implore everyone to keep safe and abide by all directives issued by governmental authorities”.

Read Also: COVID-19: Use Of Chloroquine Has Not Been Approved, NCDC Warns Nigerians

In the same vein, Aero Contractors has announced that effective March 26, 2020, it will suspend flight operations for 14 days in line with the exigencies of COVID-19.

The airline said it regrets any inconveniences caused to its customers as the safety of passengers and staff remain their focus.

Other airlines that have also suspended operations include Dana Air and Air Peace.