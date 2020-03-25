As We Battle Coronavirus, We Must Never Lose Track Of Boko Haram War – Atiku

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has said Nigeria must not lose sight of its war against Boko Haram, even as the nation battles the novel Coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Atiku disclosed this in a tweet on his verified Twitter handle on Tuesday Night.

He said, “The ambush and killing of scores of our gallant soldiers by terrorists in Gorgi Village, Borno State is a reminder that even as we are focused on the battle against coronavirus, we must never lose track of the Boko Haram war.”

Atiku, who was the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the 2019 Presidential elections said his thoughts and prayers are with the fallen.

On Tuesday, there were conflicting reports regarding the latest killing of soldiers in Borno State.

However, the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) confirmed that not less than 47 soldiers were killed by members of the Boko Haram terrorist group.

The Director of Defence Information, Major General John Enenche, who disclosed this during a session with reporters in Abuja, noted that Nigeria was in a fluid conflict situation while the troops were at the front-lines.

Enenche explained that troops of Operation Lafiya Dole were on clearance and fighting patrol operations to Gorgi in Borno between March 21 and 23.

“During consolidation, they (the troops) were ambushed by elements of Boko Haram terrorists. Sadly, we suffered some casualties in the unfortunate attack,” he said.