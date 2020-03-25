BREAKING: Confirmed COVID-19 Cases In Nigeria Rise To 46

Two new cases of the COVID-19 have been confirmed in Nigeria.

According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), one additional case was found in Lagos State while another was discovered in Osun State.

A statement by the NCDC reveals that both cases are travellers who returned to Nigeria in the last 7 days.

As of 07:00 am 25th March, there are 46 confirmed cases of COVID19 in Nigeria. two have been discharged while one person has died.