BREAKING: Confirmed COVID-19 Cases In Nigeria Rise To 46
Two new cases of the COVID-19 have been confirmed in Nigeria.
According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), one additional case was found in Lagos State while another was discovered in Osun State.
A statement by the NCDC reveals that both cases are travellers who returned to Nigeria in the last 7 days.
As of 07:00 am 25th March, there are 46 confirmed cases of COVID19 in Nigeria. two have been discharged while one person has died.
