COVID-19: Governor Yahaya Bello Shuts Borders, Schools, Issues Guidelines For Residents

Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello has ordered the closure of both land and waterways in the state and issued guidelines to residents to prevent the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

The governor gave this order in a statement signed on Wednesday by the

Commissioner for Information and Communication, Kingsley Fanwo. He also instructed both public and private schools are to remain closed for now.

“All entry points into Kogi State (land and waterways) are now closed. Entry and transit by any vehicle are subject to a successful health check of all passengers.

“To prevent avoidable delays, which may extend to preventive quarantining, persons with any disease condition which mimics CORVID-19 symptoms, including elevated temperatures, should have a medical report from a reputable hospital/medical practitioner explaining their condition before venturing through the state.

“Directive shutting all educational institutions in the state, both public and private, from Monday, March 23, 2020 remains in effect until further notice,” the statement read in part.

The state governor also directed civil servants to on grade level 1-13 to remain at home and work from home.

This is except those on specified essential services – medical personnel, revenue officers and law enforcement officers.

Bello in the statement also ordered that all social, cultural and religious activities in the state are suspended and essential activities must not have a crowd beyond five persons.

“Tricycle (keke) operators may carry only one (1) passenger at a time and must provide hand sanitizers for use by their passengers. Relevant officials are empowered to stop and enforce compliance. Defaulters will be arrested.

“Regular 4-wheeled taxis may carry only three (3) passengers at a time (1 in front and 2 behind) and must provide hand sanitizers for use by their passengers. Relevant officials are empowered to stop and enforce compliance. Defaulters will be arrested.

“Buses may carry only two (2) passengers per row of seats, subject to a maximum of 10 passengers per trip for any type of bus. Relevant officials are empowered to stop and enforce compliance. Defaulters will be arrested,” the statement added.

The governor also noted that all public gatherings should not exceed five persons at a time and all transport companies and unions must keep a travel manifest for inbound and outbound passengers,

He warned that breach of these guidelines, unjustified inflation of prices of any essential commodity and the making or spreading of fake news or hate speech during this period of trial will be regarded as sabotage and punished accordingly.