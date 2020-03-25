COVID-19: Imo Govt To Shut Down All Markets, Borders

The Imo state government says it will close down all markets and borders into the state as precautionary measures to contain the spread of coronavirus disease.

Briefing journalists on Wednesday at the Government House in Owerri, the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Declan Emelumba said the closure will be effective by Friday, March 27.

Emelumba reiterated that all educational institutions in the state be shut down till further notice, stressing that more test and isolation centres will be established by the state government to ensure that people are tested.

READ ALSO: Presidency Confirms That President Buhari Tested Negative For Coronavirus

He explained that the government will provide hand sanitizers and test kits at all entry and exit into the state.

Although the state has not yet recorded any case of COVID-19, the Commissioner stated that Governor Hope Uzodinma’s administration will enforce compliance to all measures being put in place by the government to ensure that the deadly virus doesn’t find its way.