COVID-19: Kaduna Govt Bans Commercial Tricycles, Motorcycles

The Kaduna State Government has banned the activities of commercial tricycles and motorcycles with immediate effect as part of measures to contain the spread of coronavirus in the state.

The Deputy Governor, Hadiza Balarabe in a broadcast on Wednesday said the development has become necessary in order to further enforce social distancing.

She also directed that with immediate effect, all commercial buses operating in the state will not carry more than two passengers in a row.

While the state did not specify how long the ban will last, there have been mixed reactions from commercial tricycle operators.

Some have commended the action, noting that it is for the safety and good of every citizen of the state, but have also lamented that the ban will affect their means of livelihood and by extension bring untold hardship upon their families.