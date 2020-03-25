Advertisement

COVID-19: Kaduna Govt Bans Commercial Tricycles, Motorcycles

Chimezie Enyiocha  
Updated March 25, 2020
File Photo

 

The Kaduna State Government has banned the activities of commercial tricycles and motorcycles with immediate effect as part of measures to contain the spread of coronavirus in the state.

The Deputy Governor, Hadiza Balarabe in a broadcast on Wednesday said the development has become necessary in order to further enforce social distancing.

RELATED

Coronavirus: Governor Obaseki Goes Into Self-Isolation
President Buhari Tests Negative For Coronavirus

She also directed that with immediate effect, all commercial buses operating in the state will not carry more than two passengers in a row.

While the state did not specify how long the ban will last, there have been mixed reactions from commercial tricycle operators.

Some have commended the action, noting that it is for the safety and good of every citizen of the state, but have also lamented that the ban will affect their means of livelihood and by extension bring untold hardship upon their families.



More on Local

COVID-19: Imo Govt To Shut Down All Markets, Borders

BREAKING: Edo Speaker Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Coronavirus: Governor Obaseki Goes Into Self-Isolation

COVID-19: Gov Makinde Bans Social Gatherings, Schools, Clubs

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV










Advertisement