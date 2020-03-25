President Buhari Mourns Soldiers Killed In Ambush

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed “profound grief and sorrow’’ over loss of soldiers who were ambushed by terrorists in Gorgi Village, Borno State.

At least 47 soldiers were killed by members of the Boko Haram terrorist group in Borno State.

The Director of Defence Information, Major General John Enenche, disclosed this on Tuesday in Abuja and said that the troops of Operation Lafiya Dole were on clearance and fighting patrol operation to Gorgi in Borno between March 21 and 23.

While reacting to the incident, Buhari in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant, Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, condoled with the families of the deceased.

Buhari also assured that the “sacrifices of our gallant patriots cannot be quantified, and their sacrifices cannot go in vain.”

According to the President, the death of every soldier causes deep pains as he knows what it means to be a soldier, and fully understands the extreme risks associated with the profession.

This is as he said “despite the tragedies and incidents, we cannot allow anarchists and mass murderers to hold the country hostage.’’

He, therefore, appealed to the military “not to allow the incident to affect their morale’’ and assured that his administration will continue to motivate and equip them adequately to cope with the complex challenges of unconventional warfare.

The Nigerian Army has dispatched a team to assess the situation and report back to the government.