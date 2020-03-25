Suspected COVID-19 Victim Quarantined In Nasarawa

A suspected COVID-19 victim has been quarantined at the specialist hospital in Lafia, Nasarawa State capital.

The Commissioner Of Health in the state, Ahmad Yahaya told Channels Television that the victim was quarantined on Wednesday after showing some symptoms suggestive of the coronavirus.

“He was admitted at the casualty unit of the specialist hospital after he came down with symptoms that are suggestive of the virus.

“We have a protocol checklist that we have developed. After we administered it to him, it was suggestive. This is why we moved him to the isolation unit,” Yahaya said.

He added that samples of the patient have been taken to Abuja, the nation’s capital for testing and contact tracing is also underway.

“We took his samples around 5:00pm yesterday to Abuja, hopefully before the end of Wednesday or tomorrow morning, the confirmation will be ready. Other contacts tracing are also on,” Yahaya added.

Report of the suspected COVID-19 victim in Nasarawa State comes after the state governor Abdullahi Sule went into self-isolation following his physical contact with persons who have tested positive for the Coronavirus, including the Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari.