Niniola, Femi Kuti Weave A ‘Fantasy’ In Colourful Music Video

Niniola has shared the music video for her latest single “Fantasy,” which was originally released in February, and is featuring Grammy nominee and Afrobeat icon Femi Kuti.

The track, produced by Kel-P, features rich vocals from Niniola, and classy saxophone riffs and horn arrangements from Femi Kuti.

“I used to watch videos of Fela Kuti and Femi Kuti, and I loved the music but I also loved the way the dancers moved their waist and hips,” says Niniola. “I always wanted to do that. It was a childhood dream to record with the legend Femi Kuti. It’s one thing to have that dream, another for it to come to pass and you actually love the record. The vibe was surreal—we were shooting in The Shrine, the home of Afrobeat!”

The music video, directed by Sesan, takes place at New Afrika Shrine in Ikeja, and features colorful and energetic dancers, wearing looks inspired by the late Fela Kuti’s female dance crew, the Kalakuta Queens.

“Fantasy” is the singer’s latest offering since she released “Omo Rapala” in January.