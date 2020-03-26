Buhari Commends Nigerians For ‘Unity In Fighting COVID-19’

President Muhammadu Buhari has commended Nigerians for the unity of purpose in fighting the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

The President lauded Nigerian citizens for their willingness for self-isolation, social distancing, and also appreciated the contributions of public-spirited individuals and institutions who are mobilising resources to complement efforts of Federal and State governments.

This was disclosed in a statement signed on Thursday by the Senior Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu.

Buhari, according to the statement lauded State Governments, religious bodies, health workers, Federal Government agencies, including security outfits, National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and Manufacturers Association of Nigeria for rising to the occasion to protect the country and its citizens.

He assured that the government will remain steadfast in deploying more resources to lessen the burden of the pandemic.

Buhari also called for more compliance with regulations and restrictions on movement and gatherings for the safety of all citizens and allayed fears on restriction of food and medication.

“President Buhari calls on all leaders across the country, including religious and traditional leaders, to further support the Federal and State governments in the ongoing sensitization programmes on the need to stay at home and keep a safe distance in the public, and to dissuade citizens from panic buying and rumour mongering.

“He reassures that government directives will not affect production and distribution of food, medications, medical equipment and other essentials as the nation wades through the global health challenge, which already portends dire economic strains,” the statement read in part.

The President, however, directed all relevant agencies and regulators to provide an enabling environment for industries to sustain their operations by ensuring reasonable access to industrial supplies and inputs like water, fuel, gas and essential infrastructure.