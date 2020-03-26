COVID-19: Dangote, Wigwe, Others Set Up Tents For Testing, Treatment In Lagos

Business tycoons including Aliko Dangote and Herbert Wigwe are spearheading a coalition of private-sector organisations to support the Federal Government in tackling the coronavirus (COVID-19) virus in Nigeria.

The initiative, which is called the Coalition Against Coronavirus (COCAVID), will involve the erection of fully-equipped medical tents to house patients and serve as training, testing, isolation, and treatment centers. This also includes an additional facility in Victoria Island, Lagos.

The initiative according to a statement made available to Channels Television by Aliko Dangote Foundation on Wednesday is led by Dangote Industries Limited and Access Bank Group in collaboration with Zenith Bank, GTBank, MTN, ITB, and others.

READ ALSO: FG Considering To Stop Interstate, Intertown Travels

They are tasked with the responsibility of mobilising the private sector thought leadership and resources; creating public awareness, and directing support to private and public healthcare institutions.

This gesture according to the statement is in addition to the N200 million earlier pledged by the Aliko Dangote Foundation (ADF) to help curb the spread of Coronavirus in Nigeria.

Dangote, explained further that the mission is to pull resources across industries to provide technical and operational support while providing funding and building advocacy.

According to him, the centers will be fully equipped with medical supplies and trained personnel to cater to patients who may become affected.

“COVID-19 affects us all and threatens our collective health (economic, social, psychological) and physical wellbeing. Hence, the urgent need to collaborate and work together to beat this common enemy. The task ahead is daunting and bigger than any one organisation. To win this battle, it is critical we all come together as one,” Dangote added.

He assured that work has commenced to ensure these facilities are completed in good time to serve the growing need of the population during this period.

He also sought government’s support to have private laboratories test alongside government centers to reduce the waiting period for suspected COVID-19 cases.