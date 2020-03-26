COVID-19: FCT Minister Ramatu Aliyu Tests Negative

The Minister of State, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Dr. Ramatu Aliyu, has tested negative for coronavirus.

In series of tweets on her handle, Dr. Ramatu revealed that the result of the test which she took on Wednesday, came out negative on Thursday.

“Dear compatriots, I am glad to inform you that my results came out this afternoon and tested negative to #COVID-19,” she tweeted.

She, therefore, called on Nigerians to stay safe and “take every precautionary measures as outlined by @NCDC.gov. Together, we are stronger.”

I will continue to implore you all to take all possible precautions not just for yourself but also for your loved ones Please, do not panic! As a nation, we shall come out of this stronger&better STAY SAFE. STAY STRONG SIGNED:

On Wednesday, the minister had revealed she was in self-isolation, in line with guidelines issued by the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), after coming in contact with persons who had tested positive for coronavirus.

“I have just given my samples to test for #COVID19. I feel well & have been in self isolation since yesterday evening, because, I was in contact with people who tested positive for Corona Virus,” she wrote on Wednesday.

She disclosed that while in isolation, she was working with the council chairmen in the FCT on the prevention of the COVID-19 and sensitisation of the people in the area.

“At the same time actively playing my role in the Presidential Taskforce on #COVID19 representing FCT,” she explained.

“I have engaged market women leaders, religious leaders, traditional rulers, community and youth leaders at the grassroots and area council.”

