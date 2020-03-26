Advertisement

COVID-19: Sanwo-Olu Gets More Equipment To Sanitize Lagos

Updated March 26, 2020

 

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has disclosed that his government has gotten more equipment to sanitize and fumigate the state.

In a bid to curtail the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, Governor Sanwo-Olu made the announcement through his Twitter handle on Thursday.

He said, “To ensure we keep our environment safe and curtail the contagion of #COVID19, we are deploying disinfectant equipment to fumigate the entire state.

“These fumigation machines will be deployed to every part of the metropolis for sterilization of our public spaces & surfaces”.

