COVID-19: Zulum Bans Visitors In Borno IDP Camps, Creates Isolation Centers

Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum has placed a ban on the receiving of visitors at all Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camp in the state, according to the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA).

SEMA also announced that it is working with the state government in creating isolation centers in the 22 IDP camps in the state.

SEMA Chairperson in Borno, Hajiya Yabawa Kolo disclosed this on Wednesday during a meeting with the 51 camp officials in Maiduguri, the state capital.

The government’s decision, she added, is one of its strategies to prevent the importation of the COVID-19 virus into the IDP camps.

Kolo said the decision to ban receiving of visitors at IDP camps became necessary as neighbouring countries – the Chad Republic and Cameroon – have already recorded suspected cases.

She further directed all camp managers from Gamboru-Ngala, Damasak, Kalabalge, Banki, Bama and Monguno not to accept IDPs from any neighbouring country into their camps.

Seven IDP camps are located in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, while the others are spread across other local governments in the state.

According to SEMA, the population in the camps is a total of 1,163 334 men, women and children.