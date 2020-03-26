If You Lost Your Income To COVID-19, We Will Give You $2,000 – Justin Trudeau

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the Canada Emergency Response Benefit will give $2,000 to any worker who loses their income as a result of the novel Coronavirus.

In a broadcast on the COVID-19 issue and the Canadian government’s response, Trudeau said the administration is doing everything it can to support its citizens.

He noted that the funds became very necessary because, at a time like this, individuals should be focused on what matters most which is their health and the health of those they love.

“That’s exactly why we’re announcing the new Canada Emergency Response Benefit today,” Trudeau said.

The Canadian Prime Minister stated that if one loses their income as a result of COVID-19, the Canada Emergency Response Benefit will give them $2,000 a month for up to 4 months.

He added that “If you’ve lost your job – whether you worked full time, on contract, or were self-employed – you qualify for the benefit.

“If you lost income because you’re sick or quarantined, if you’re looking after someone who’s sick, or if you’re home taking care of the kids – you qualify. And if you’re still employed but not receiving income because of COVID-19 – you qualify too. We won’t leave anyone behind”.

Canada lawmakers recently passed the coronavirus aid package after an all-night session

The lawmakers on Wednesday morning approved a more than Can$100 billion aid package to help individuals and businesses through the pandemic, after all-night negotiations on what emergency powers to grant the minority government.

Following approval by the House of Commons, they were adopted by the Senate.

The measures include Can$52 billion ($37 billion) in direct support for families and businesses, instead of Can$27 as previously announced by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and Can$55 billion in tax deferrals.

The total aid package of Can$107 billion will allow for a new emergency fund that will dispense Can$2,000 per month for four months to Canadian workers who find themselves without an income due to the new coronavirus.

Nearly one million have been laid off following temporary closure orders given to many businesses in an effort to slow the virus’s spread.

The government expects to enact the emergency measure from April 6, according to Finance Minister Bill Morneau.

He said he was pleased with obtaining “unanimous consent with the other parties to move forward” with the response plan.

To respect “social distancing” measures during the pandemic, only 32 members of Parliament, proportionally representing each party instead of the full 338, had gathered in Ottawa for a vote Tuesday on the emergency measures.