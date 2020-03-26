Just In: Obaseki Tests Negative For COVID-19, Remains In Self-Isolation

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has tested negative for coronavirus but has decided to remain in self-isolation.

In a statement, Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr. Crusoe Osagie, said the result is that of the rapid diagnostic test, while the Governor awaits the result of the PCR test.

According to him, “I can confirm that the governor tested negative for coronavirus when he ran the rapid diagnostic test for the virus. However, we are currently awaiting the result of a more conclusive PCR test.”

“In the meantime, the governor has decided to continue to work in self-solation and he is asymptomatic,” he added.

Governor Obaseki had on Wednesday said he went into self-isolation and sent his samples for testing after two persons he met some days ago, tested positive for coronavirus.