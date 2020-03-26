Lagos Govt Set To Discharge Six Coronavirus Patients

The Lagos State Government says there are plans to discharge six of the COVID-19 patients admitted at the Infectious Disease Hospital in Yaba.

In a radio broadcast on Thursday, the Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Professor Akin Abayomi said the six patients who have recovered will be released in a day or two.

Professor Abayomi said there are influxes and outfluxes at the wards of Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital.

“Tomorrow we are gonna discharge six out of our 24 patients, so our admitted patients will go down theoretically to 18,” the Commissioner said.