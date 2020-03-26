Advertisement
Lagos Govt Set To Discharge Six Coronavirus Patients
The Lagos State Government says there are plans to discharge six of the COVID-19 patients admitted at the Infectious Disease Hospital in Yaba.
In a radio broadcast on Thursday, the Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Professor Akin Abayomi said the six patients who have recovered will be released in a day or two.
Professor Abayomi said there are influxes and outfluxes at the wards of Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital.
“Tomorrow we are gonna discharge six out of our 24 patients, so our admitted patients will go down theoretically to 18,” the Commissioner said.
POSITIVE BREAKING NEWS: Six patients who are being treated for the #coronavirus have recovered and will soon be discharged from hospital in Lagos. Nigeria will win this fight, by God’s grace! #COVID19Nigeria
— Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) March 26, 2020
“Tomorrow we’re going to discharge six patients” – @ProfAkinAbayomi https://t.co/lKAbqXUw49
— Tunde Ajayi (@thetundeajayi) March 26, 2020
