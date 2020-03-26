Minister, Festus Keyamo Says God Allowed COVID-19 To Afflict Humans

The Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo (SAN), says God allowed the coronavirus (COVID-19) disease to afflict the human race.

Keyamo in a tweet posted late on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, said COVID-19 came because the world has distorted God’s vision.

He posted:

God has allowed COVID-19 to afflict the human race only to redirect our steps back to Him. We have so distorted God’s Word to suit our own human weaknesses and satisfy our greed, even in supposed Holy Places. We should collectively ask for forgiveness & it will all end in praise.

The minister further stated that aside from the spiritual angle to the scourge, Nigerians must all work and pray; God can only help those who help themselves.

He also lashed out at Christian religious leaders who he termed as “recalcitrant”, saying they must come to realise that this disease is permitted by God.

Keyamo urged all Nigerians to follow all the directives of NCDC, stressing that the instructions must be obeyed to the letter before the scourge can end in praise.

The human rights activist also asked Nigerians to use the period of partial lockdown to reignite old friendships and common humanity.

Keyamo stressed that:

“It’s not a period of gloom, but a precaution. Call up old friends; search for your childhood playmates on social media and chat them up. Soon, we shall return to our crazy daily schedules”.

Over 20000 persons have been killed since the novel Coronavirus was first detected in Wuhan, China in December 2019.

