Niger Governor Orders Suspension Of Juma’at, Church Services

The Niger State Government has directed the suspension of all congregational and weekly Friday prayers in all mosques across the State in the wake of the ravaging coronavirus pandemic.

A statement issued by Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Ahmed Ibrahim Matane further disclosed that the State Government has also suspended Sunday services in all churches in the State.

The SSG who is the Chairman, the Niger State Task Force on COVID-19 explained that the suspension of the Juma’at prayers and church services comes as part of the State Government’s precautionary measures being taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

Ahmed Matane appealed to the people of the State to abide by all instructions and guidelines issued by the State Government, saying that coronavirus risks increase with mass gatherings.

According to the SSG, the Government has a duty to work with all religious leaders and other stakeholders with a view to ensuring that everything humanly possible is been done to reduce the chance of the virus taking root and spreading in the State.

As part of the required containment measures, the government has already ordered the closure of public and private schools as well as tertiary institutions for thirty days, imposed a curfew and suspended all public gatherings across the state, the statement added.

He called on residents to show more understanding and teamwork while the pandemic lasts and pray for God’s protection over the spread of coronavirus disease in the State.