Respect Message Line, Do Not Spread Panic – NCDC

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has raised an alarm over the activities of some Nigerians who are toying with the helplines dedicated to fighting the Coronavirus>

In a tweet on Thursday, the NCDC urged Nigerians to be civil and responsible for the way they go about reporting cases with regards to the virus, using the dedicated phone lines.

The health body said it received several messages and calls, over an Instagram video.

NCDC noted that the individual was said to be very sick and reported that NCDC did not respond.

According to the NCDC, on reaching out to the individual, he said what he did was a skit, adding that he is well.

The NCDC urged all Nigerians to respect the call and message lines and advised that no one should spread panic.

📢 #COVID19Nigeria Our @WhatsApp line is back up! This new service allows for 2-way conversations on WhatsApp. We‘ll send real-time messages to all Nigerians who opt in to the service, & Nigerians can also engage directly with us Add NCDC: https://t.co/hozu9wVBD3 1/2 pic.twitter.com/uegByLX3wx — NCDC (@NCDCgov) March 26, 2020

We received several messages & calls, over an Instagram video. The individual was said to be very sick & reported that NCDC did not respond. We have reached out to him and he said what he did was a SKIT. He is well Pls respect the call and message lines. Do not spread panic pic.twitter.com/RoCp84zk6E — NCDC (@NCDCgov) March 26, 2020