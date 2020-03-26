UBA Pledges N5bn To Africa’s Fight Against Coronavirus

United Bank for Africa (UBA) on Thursday said it will donate five billion naira towards Africa’s response against the coronavirus pandemic.

The pan-continental financial institution will make the donations through its nonprofit arm, UBA Foundation.

The donation comes after the Dangote Foundation pledged N200 million to Nigeria’s effort against the virus.

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has also pledged a N50 million relief fund.

UBA said the donation will “provide significant and much-needed support to Nigeria and 19 other African countries, by supplying relief materials, critical care facilities, and financial support to Governments.”

N1 billion (USD2.8 million) Lagos State Government in Nigeria N500 million (USD1.4 million) Nigeria’s Federal Capital Territory, Abuja N1 billion (USD2.8 million) Remaining 35 states in Nigeria N1.5 billion (USD4.2 million) UBA’s presence countries in Africa N1 billion (USD2.8 million) Medical Centres with equipment and supplies, and f ree Telemedicine call centre facility

According to a UBA statement, N1 billion will go the Lagos state government, while the remaining 35 states will share another N1 billion.

UBA also pledged N500 million to the Federal Capital Territory, and another 1.5 billion for Medical Centres with equipment and supplies, and free Telemedicine call centre facility.

“This is a time when we must all play our part,” Tony Elumelu, UBA’s Group Chairman, said. “This global pandemic must bring citizens, governments and business leaders together – and quickly.

“As we see a rapidly increasing number of cases of the coronavirus in Nigeria and Africa, the private sector has to work hand in hand with various Governments, in stemming the spread of the global pandemic.”