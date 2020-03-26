Advertisement

WHO Europe Sees ‘Encouraging Signs’ In Coronavirus Spread

Updated March 26, 2020
An Algerian man disinfects his hands with alcohol gel attached to a pole in Algiers' Bab el-Oued district on March 20, 2020. - A total of 82 cases of coronavirus COVID-19 have been confirmed in Algeria, according to the health ministry. An 83rd case was detected in an Italian national, who has since returned to Italy. Two more virus deaths were registered in Algeria yesterday, the health ministry said, bringing to eight the number of fatalities from COVID-19 since the first case was registered in the country at the end of February. Photo: AFP
The World Health Organization’s (WHO) European office said Thursday it saw “encouraging signs” as Italy reported a lower rate of infections of the new coronavirus, cautioning it was too early to say whether the worst had passed.

“While the situation remains very serious, we are starting to see some encouraging signs. Italy, which has the highest number of cases in the region, has just seen a slightly lower rate of increase, though it is still too early to say that the pandemic is peaking in that country,” Hans Kluge, WHO regional director for Europe, told a press conference.

 

