COVID-19: Buhari Praises Atiku, Dangote, Others For Donations

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday commended the public-spiritedness of some wealthy Nigerians and organisations for standing up to be counted in the battle against the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, the President thanked members of the Nigerian Private Sector Coalition Against Covid-19, for their contributions in the sum of billions of naira to curb the spread of the disease in Nigeria.

They include former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Aliko Dangote, Abdulsamad Rabiu of BUA Group, Femi Otedola, Tony Elumelu (United Bank of Africa), Herbert Wigwe (Access Bank), Segun Agbaje (Guaranty Trust Bank) and Jim Ovia (Zenith Bank).

READ ALSO: US Asks Health Workers To Apply For Visas Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

He noted that UBA donated the sum of N5 billion to Nigeria and Africa, while the former Vice President pledged N50 million.

According to the President, First Bank is partnering with the government, the United Nations, and innovative technology firms to provide e-learning solutions to at least one million children under the ‘Keep Them Engaged, Keep Them Safe’ initiative.

He commended every other helping hand that has been lent by individuals, groups, and organisations, which may not necessarily be in the public domain, praying that God who sees all things would abundantly recompense.

President Buhari, however, recommended the laudable strides to other high net-worth Nigerians and organisations.

He stressed that collectively, Nigeria would overcome the challenges brought by the pandemic, and chart a new course in nationalism and brotherhood.