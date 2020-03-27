COVID-19: CBN Grants Two-Week Market Holidays To Bureau De Change Operators

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has granted a two-week market holiday to the Bureau De Change (BDC) operators.

The President, Association of Bureau De Change Operators (ABCON), Aminu Gwadabe, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday, noting that this comes into effect from Friday, March 27.

Mr. Gwadabe said this follows a request which was sent to the apex bank to grant the association market holidays given the ongoing challenges faced in local and global economies due to the impact of the Coronavirus (COVID -19) pandemic.

He added that a notice of CBN’s approval was sent to BDC operators and directors, stating that sales of foreign exchange to BDCs is now suspended for a tentative period of two-weeks.

He also advised the public not to go into panic buying, hoarding and patronising street traders as the apex bank has enough reserves to sustain supplies when the BDCs return to operations.

“This is to urgently bring to the notice of our members nationwide that following our letter of recommendation to the CBN to grant us a market holiday on our bidding days as a proactive and preventive measure on the scourge of the novel COVID-19 and the ban on all air/land travels.

“The CBN has granted our request, effective tomorrow Friday, March 27, 2020, there shall be no market days henceforth for a tentative period of two weeks,” the statement read in part.

The ABCON President advised members to observe strict guidelines on the preventive measures on the dangers of the COVID-19.

Gwadabe said that CBN/NFIU is tracking large movements of funds within the financial sector and the need to be cautious.