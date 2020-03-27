COVID-19: NPA Faults NCDC On Cases ‘Detected On Vessel’

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has faulted the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC)’s discovery of six new cases of coronavirus on a vessel.

While announcing 14 new cases of coronavirus on Thursday night, the NCDC had said that six of them were detected on a vessel.

“14 new cases of #COVID19 have been confirmed in Nigeria: 2 in FCT, 12 in Lagos,” the NCDC tweeted.

“Of the 14, 6 were detected on a vessel, 3 are returning travellers into Nigeria & 1 is close contact of a confirmed case.”

However, while replying the tweet, the NPA refuted NCDC’s claim, explaining that the agency has not recorded any case of COVID-19.

“Hello @NCDCgov,” NPA tweeted. “In respect to the 6 new cases that “were detected on a vessel” in Lagos, the Authority in collaboration with Port Health has not recorded any confirmed cases to date.”

The NPA also called on NCDC to provide “kindly avail us with specific details on the name of the Vessel the passengers were on board, and the Terminal or Jetty where they berthed.”

