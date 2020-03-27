Advertisement

Iran Reports 144 New Coronavirus Deaths, Raising Total To 2,378

Channels Television  
Updated March 27, 2020
Medical staff in protective gears distribute information sheets to Iraqi passengers returning from Iran at Najaf International Airport on March 5, 2020. Iraqi health authorities announced the country’s first two deaths from the new coronavirus, one in the capital Baghdad and the other in the autonomous Kurdish region.
Haidar HAMDANI / AFP

 

Iran  announced 144 new deaths from the novel coronavirus, bringing the official number of fatalities to 2,378 in one of the world’s worst-hit countries.

“In the past 24 hours, we’ve had 2,926 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 infections across the country,” health ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said in a televised news conference.

“This brings the overall confirmed cases to at least 32,332,” he added, noting that 11,133 of those hospitalised so far have recovered.

AFP



