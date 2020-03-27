Governor Fayemi Tests Negative For Coronavirus

Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State has tested negative for Coronavirus.

The governor had revealed on Wednesday that he had gone into self-isolation following his meetings with two persons who have tested positive.

Fayemi who was optimistic that he will come out “all clear” in the end, stated that he has also taken a test for the disease.

In a tweet on Friday, the Ekiti State Governor revealed that his test result has returned and it showed that he tested negative for the disease.

The Ekiti governor thanked all who were concerned about his health within the period.