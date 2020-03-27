Niger Govt Bans Movement Of People, Vehicles Over Coronavirus

The Niger State government has banned intra-state and inter-state movement of people and vehicles in the state.

The Secretary to the State Government (SSG) and Chairman of Niger State Task Force on COVID-19, Ahmed Matane, announced this in a statement on Friday.

He explained that the decision was part of measures to curtail the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the state.

Matane stressed that the ban, which was with immediate effect, covers the entire territory of the state.

He noted that although there has not been any recorded case of coronavirus in Niger, the state government has intensified measures to safeguard the people from being infected with the disease.

The SSG, however, explained that vehicles conveying fuel, food items, and medicals, as well as those on essentials services were exempted by the order.

He urged motorists and the people of the state to abide by the directives and cooperate with relevant security agencies towards the enforcement of the ban.

This comes after the government banned religious, social gatherings, and all forms of assemblies as part of preventive measure to curb the spread of the pandemic which has become a global threat.

“All defaulters should bear the consequences of their action of lawlessness as security agencies have been directed to take drastic measures in order to ensure the compliance of the order throughout the state,” Matane warned.