Nigeria’s Super Falcons Go Up In Latest FIFA Ranking

Channels Television  
Updated March 27, 2020
File: Nigerian players react at the end of the 2019 Women’s World Cup Group A football match between Norway and Nigeria, on June 8, 2019, at the Auguste-Delaune Stadium in Reims, eastern France.
Lionel BONAVENTURE / AFP

 

The Super Falcons of Nigeria have moved up one place, now 38th globally, in the latest rankings released by football governing body, FIFA, on Friday. 

In the first quarter 2020 Women’s World Rankings released by FIFA, the African champions moved a spot up from 39th in December 2019’s ranking in spite of their inactivity since playing a 2020 Olympics qualifier in October, 2019.

The West Africans, with the recent ranking, retained their top spot in Africa and they are followed by Cameroon, 51st globally, while South Africa, 53rd on the world scene, complete the top three sides on the continent.

Ghana, and Equatorial Guinea are fourth and fifth in that order, according to FIFA’s latest ranking.

On the global scene, World Champions, USA, are top with Germany and France in second and third respectively.

France and the Netherlands, Sweden, England, Australia, Brazil, Canada and Korea DPR make up the top 10.

FIFA Top Five in Africa

1. Nigeria

2. Cameroon

3. South Africa

4. Ghana

5. Cote d’ivoire

FIFA World Top Five 

1.  USA

2. Germany

3. France

4. The Netherlands

5. Sweden



