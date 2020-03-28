Benue Records First Case Of Coronavirus

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Benue State has recorded its first case of coronavirus after eight new cases were confirmed in the country.

The Nigeria Center For Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed this at 4:00 pm on Saturday, noting that seven of the cases are in Lagos while the other is in Benue State.

The new cases now bring the total number of infected persons in Nigeria to 89.

