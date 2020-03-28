Eight New COVID-19 Cases Confirmed In Nigeria, Total Infections Now 89

Eight new cases of the #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 89.

The Nigeria Center For Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed this at 4:00 pm on Saturday, noting that seven of the cases are in Lagos while one is in Benue State.

Here’s a breakdown of the total number of cases across the country.

Read Also: COVID-19: Buhari Not Briefing Nigerians ‘A Matter Of Style,’ Says Adesina

Lagos – 59

FCT – 14

Ogun – 3

Osun – 1

Oyo – 3

Ekiti – 1

Edo – 2

Rivers – 1

Benue – 1

Enugu – 2

Bauchi – 2

Total Confirmed – 89 Active Cases – 85 Discharged – 3 Deaths – 1

Read Also: Buhari Receives COVID-19 Updates From Minister Of Health, NCDC Boss – Presidency

While there is currently no known cure for the virus, the rising number of cases across the country has prompted state governments to gradually shut down activities, impose curfews and force residents to stay indoors to reduce person-to-person contact which has been said to increase the spread of the virus.

It has also spurred reactions from Nigerians over the President’s lack of public briefings on efforts to curb the pandemic.

However, the Presidency on Saturday tweeted a video and pictures showing President Muhammadu Buhari meeting with the Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire and the Director-General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu at the State House.

The minister and the NCDC boss were said to have briefed the President on their activities and efforts towards preventing the spread of COVID-19 across the country.

The meeting held amid reports that the presidential villa has been on partial lockdown after an aide of the President tested positive for coronavirus and is currently being treated at a secure location, according to the Minister of Health.

Meanwhile, the president’s spokesman, Femi Adesina, has defended the President’s lack of regular briefing by saying it is “a matter of style.”