UPDATED: Explosion Rocks Akure Suburb

Residents of Iluabo, a suburb of Akure were shocked by an explosion that occurred in the area at about 1 am on Saturday, Channels TV can report.

According to the State’s Commissioner of Police, Undie Adie, the explosive belonged to a construction company based in Edo state.

It was being conveyed when it exploded in Ilu-Abo, a village near Akure along Owo/Akure highway at about 1 am on Saturday.

Although no life was lost, many houses were damaged.

The explosive made a large excavation on the road and the impact was felt kilometres away from the scene.

Residents have since been trooping to the area, which has been cordoned off by police.

Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu confirmed on Twitter that there had been a “loud blast” and said he was headed to the “scene to assess”.

I’ve been briefed by security agencies in the state concerning the loud blast that was heard in Akure. I will be at the scene to assess on the advise of heads of our security agencies. I ask that all citizens remain calm as we ascertain details of the incidence. — Arakunrin Akeredolu (@RotimiAkeredolu) March 28, 2020

The Governor also asked that citizens “remain calm as we ascertain details of the incidence.”