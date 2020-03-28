Advertisement

UPDATED: Explosion Rocks Akure Suburb

Channels Television  
Updated March 28, 2020
Some scenes from the explosion site.
The explosion reportedly occurred in the early hours of Saturday, March 28, 2020.

 

Residents of Iluabo, a suburb of Akure were shocked by an explosion that occurred in the area at about 1 am on Saturday, Channels TV can report.

According to the State’s Commissioner of Police, Undie Adie, the explosive belonged to a construction company based in Edo state.

It was being conveyed when it exploded in Ilu-Abo, a village near Akure along Owo/Akure highway at about 1 am on Saturday.

Although no life was lost, many houses were damaged.

The explosive made a large excavation on the road and the impact was felt kilometres away from the scene.

Residents have since been trooping to the area, which has been cordoned off by police.

Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu confirmed on Twitter that there had been a “loud blast” and said he was headed to the “scene to assess”.

 

The Governor also asked that citizens “remain calm as we ascertain details of the incidence.”

 



