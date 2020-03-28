Nigeria’s Coronavirus Cases Rises To 97 As NCDC Confirms Eight More Infections

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has reported eight new cases of coronavirus in the country, taking the total number of infections to 97.

According to the NCDC, two of the cases were in the Federal Capital Territory Abuja, four in Oyo State, one in Kaduna State and one in Osun State.

Information from the NCDC shows that as of 10:40 pm on March 28, 2020, Lagos had the highest number of cases with 59, followed by the FCT with 16 cases. The number of cases in Oyo surged to seven, Ogun had three while Enugu, Edo, Bauch and Osun states each had two cases.

Four states – Ekiti, Rivers, Benue and Kaduna – each had one case.

The NCDC’s latest confirmation of cases brings to 16, the number of cases announced in the country on Saturday.

One of the cases is Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai who disclosed that he was positive via Twitter. The governor is the first case to be recorded by Kaduna.

At 4 pm on Saturday, the NCDC had confirmed eight other cases. Seven of them were in Lagos with the eighth one being the first case in Benue State.

Of the 97 cases confirmed in the country, one death has been recorded.

The Week In Photos: Coronavirus Pandemic Disrupts Daily Life

The coronavirus pandemic has disrupted life across the world, forcing cities to go into lockdown mode with more than a billion people now having to stay at home as part of the strategy to halt its spread.

So far, more than half a million people globally have become infected and more than 30,000 people have died, two-thirds of them in Europe, according to an AFP tally as of 1900 GMT on Saturday.

Specifically, as of the time of the tally, which is based on official information sources, 30,003 lives had been lost. Italy is the worst hit with 10,023 deaths, followed by Spain with 5,690.

Meanwhile, the United States has become the epicentre of the virus, surpassing Italy and China in terms of confirmed cases.

AFP reported on Saturday that the United States, reached a new record on Saturday, a count by Johns Hopkins University showed.

Over the past 24 hours, the United States also marked a record 453 deaths linked to the COVID-19 illness, bringing the country’s toll to 1,891 deaths since the pandemic began.

As of 1855 GMT on Saturday, Johns Hopkins recorded 115,547 US cases. That included a 23 per cent jump of 21,309 in one day, which is also a record.

New York is the epicentre of the US outbreak, with more than 50,000 — or about half — of the country’s total cases.