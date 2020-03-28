Buhari Receives COVID-19 Updates From Minister Of Health, NCDC Boss – Presidency

The Presidency on Saturday tweeted a video and pictures showing President Muhammadu Buhari meeting with the Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire and the Director-General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu at the State House.

The minister and the NCDC boss were said to have briefed the President on their activities and efforts towards preventing the spread of COVID-19 outbreak across the country.

The meeting held amid reports that the presidential villa has been on partial lockdown after an aide of the President tested positive for coronavirus and is currently being treated at a secure location, according to the Minister of Health.

The meeting came amid criticism of the President’s lack of public briefings on the coronavirus pandemic.

Presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina, has defended the President’s lack of regular briefing by saying it is “a matter of style.”

“The style our President has adopted is to set up a Presidential Task Force headed by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), which briefs regularly,” Mr Adesina said on Thursday.

“You have the Minister of Health who briefs, you have the Minister of State for Health who briefs, you have the NCDC who briefs; so you have that chain and there is no lack of information.”