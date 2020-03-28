Advertisement

COVID-19: Kaduna Govt Arrests Two Clerics For Conducting Service

Channels Television  
Updated March 28, 2020
File photo of Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai.

 

Two clerics have been arrested in Kaduna State for conducting congregational prayers.

The state government announced this via Twitter on Saturday, noting that their action was in violation of the State public health preventive measures against the COVID-19.

According to the statement, both clerics “Malam Aminu Umar Usman and Malam Umar Shangel, will be prosecuted”.

This comes two days after the state government announced a 24-hour curfew which will last till further notice.

Beginning midnight of Thursday, residents were ordered by the state Deputy Governor, Hadiza Balarabe during a state broadcast, to stay inside their homes from dusk to dawn.



