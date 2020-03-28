COVID-19: Kaduna Govt Arrests Two Clerics For Conducting Service

Two clerics have been arrested in Kaduna State for conducting congregational prayers.

The state government announced this via Twitter on Saturday, noting that their action was in violation of the State public health preventive measures against the COVID-19.

According to the statement, both clerics “Malam Aminu Umar Usman and Malam Umar Shangel, will be prosecuted”.

RELATED

Eight New COVID-19 Cases Confirmed In Nigeria, Total Infections Now 89

Kaduna Imposes Dusk to Dawn Curfew

This comes two days after the state government announced a 24-hour curfew which will last till further notice.

Beginning midnight of Thursday, residents were ordered by the state Deputy Governor, Hadiza Balarabe during a state broadcast, to stay inside their homes from dusk to dawn.