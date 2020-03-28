NNPC, 33 Other Oil Firms Donate ₦11.4bn To Curb Coronavirus Spread

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation and 33 of its partners in the oil and gas sector have contributed $30 million, about ₦11.4 billion to curb the coronavirus pandemic and reduce its effects on the Nigerian economy and populace.

The NNPC’s Group Managing Director, Mele Kyari, disclosed this in a tweet where he announced the intervention fund on behalf of the oil firm and its partners. Kyari explained that the initiative was in line with the Federal Government’s ongoing efforts to curb the spread of the fast-spreading virus in the nation.

Kyari stated that the intervention was aimed at supporting the country’s healthcare delivery facilities and would cover three major areas. He outlined the areas as the provision of medical consumables; deployment of logistics/in-patient support system and delivery of medical infrastructure.

He said, “The three thematic support initiatives amount to a total of $30m (N11bn) and will be delivered in phases, starting today.

“To address the increasing demand of medical services, we are immediately providing medical consumables covering testing kits, medical protective suits and ambulances to the highly impacted areas across the federation.”

According to the NNPC boss, 33 partners who made the contribution were from the upstream sector, from the Oil Producers Trade Section of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) and the Independent Petroleum Producers Group.

They include, Shell Group of Companies, Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc, ExxonMobil Group, Total Group, Chevron Group, Eni Group, Addax Petroleum, and Aiteo Eastern Exploration. Also included are, Niger Delta Petroleum Resources Limited, Oando Oil Limited, Oriental Energy Resources Limited, Pillar Oil Limited, Platform Petroleum Limited, Shoreline Natural Resources, Suntrust Oil Company Nigeria Limited, Vertex Energy Limited, Waltersmith Petroleum Oil Limited and Yinka Folawiyo Petroleum Limited, Amni International Petroleum Company, Dansaki Petroleum Development, Eroton Exploration, and Production Company, among many others.

The GMD, who stated that Depot and Petroleum Products Marketers Association (DAPPMA) donated N120 million for the provision of 36 ventilators and 1,500 coveralls, while MRS donated 2,000 test kits, 1,000 coveralls and N100 million for the acquisition of ambulances, added: “Matrix Energy provided N360 million for necessary medical equipment, Major Marketers Association of Nigeria (MOMAN) provided 50 ventilators and OVH Energy 200 ambulances for use.