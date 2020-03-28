[PHOTOS] COVID-19: Lagos Gets New 110-Bed Isolation Centre

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Lagos State Government has taken delivery of a new isolation and treatment centre as additional measures to handle the coronavirus pandemic.

The 110-bed facility which is located within the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, formally Onikan Stadium in Lagos Island comes as part of support from a private organisation.

RELATED

Governor El-Rufai Tests Positive For Coronavirus

NCDC Receives Four Ambulances From Dangote To Tackle COVID-19

Nigeria’s Coronavirus Cases Rises To 97 As NCDC Confirms Eight More Infections

See photos below.