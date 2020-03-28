Advertisement
[PHOTOS] COVID-19: Lagos Gets New 110-Bed Isolation Centre
The Lagos State Government has taken delivery of a new isolation and treatment centre as additional measures to handle the coronavirus pandemic.
The 110-bed facility which is located within the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, formally Onikan Stadium in Lagos Island comes as part of support from a private organisation.
See photos below.
