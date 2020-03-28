Vibez: Shocking News For AMVCA Attendees, Panicked Cardi B Goes Viral + More

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The COVID-19 has shut down parts of the world, forcing many to stay at home and practice social distancing.

While the world of showbiz is not left out, it’s still far from taking a halt.

From AMVCA attendees getting some shocking COVID-19 news to Cardi B’s rant going viral and Runtown lending a hand by donating millions of Naira to Nigerians, you can catch up on the top moments that made the rounds this week.

We also take a look at how the coronavirus has spurred a rise of E-concerts…from John Legend to Asa, and Tu-Baba, artists are getting more creative and exploring the concept.

And then celebrities are teaming up with the NCDC to fight fake COVID-19 news.

Meanwhile, away from the coronavirus, the music industry has lost a legend Kenny Rogers at the age of 81.