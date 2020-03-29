Coronavirus: President Buhari Suspends Operations Of Private Jets, Passenger Planes

President Muhammadu Buhari has suspended the movements of all private jets and passenger flights in Nigeria.

The President announced the suspension during a nationwide broadcast on Sunday, March 29, 2020.

He said, “Movements of all passenger aircraft, both commercial and private jets, are hereby suspended,” adding that special permits will be issued on a needs basis.

Also, as part of the government’s move to curb the spread of COVID-19 across Nigeria, the President ordered a total lock down of Lagos and Ogun states.

The order was also extended to the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

Addressing Nigerians the President said, “Based on the advice of the Federal Ministry of Health and the NCDC, I am directing the cessation of all movements in Lagos and the FCT for an initial period of 14 days with effect from 11pm on Monday, 30th March 2020.

“This restriction will also apply to Ogun State due to its close proximity to Lagos and the high traffic between the two States”.

He urged all citizens in these areas to stay in their homes, adding that travel to or from other states should be postponed.

All businesses and offices within these locations should also be fully closed during this period, President Buhari added.