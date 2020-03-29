COVID-19: Hospitals, Medical Establishments And Nine Others Exempted From Total Lock Down

President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday, March 29, imposed a total lock down of Lagos and Ogun states, the order also extended to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

In his address to the nation, the President stated that based on the advice of the Federal Ministry of Health and the NCDC, it became imperative that an initial lock down period of 14 days be imposed.

According to the President, the curfew begins from 11pm on Monday, 30th March 2020.

He noted that Lagos and Abuja have the majority of confirmed cases in Nigeria, hence the lock down is in line with the government’s focus to urgently and drastically contain these cases, and to support other states and regions in the best way possible.

Though the lock down order has been given the President however, noted that there were some who are exempted from the clause.

Below are some of those who are exempted from the order according to President Muhammadu Buhari.

1. Hospitals

2. Medical establishments

3. Health care manufacturing and distribution companies

4. Food processing, distribution and retail companies

5. Petroleum distribution and retail entities

6. Power generation, transmission and distribution companies

7. private security companies

8. Telecommunications Workers

9. Broadcasters

10. Print media staff

11. Electronic media personnel.

The President noted that although these establishments are exempted, access will be restricted and monitored.