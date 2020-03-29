COVID-19: NCDC Launches WhatsApp Service To Engage Nigerians

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has launched a WhatsApp service to engage Nigerians on how to curtail the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country.

The health agency announced this in a tweet on Sunday, hours after it revealed that the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 has risen to 97.

It explained that the newly launched platform allows for a two-way engagement on WhatsApp, which would aid conversation between the agency and the people.

According to the NCDC, real-time messages will be sent to Nigerians who opt into the service while they can also engage directly with the centre.

It added that those who subscribe to the service would get the latest updates on COVID-19, as well as receive information on how testing can be carried out.

The agency urged interested citizens to add the WhatsApp number to their contact list to get started.

More Labs In Place

In another tweet, it announced that it has increased the number of laboratories with the capacity to test for COVID-19 in the country.

The figure, according to the NCDC, has increased to seven with the inclusion of the Virology Laboratory of the University College Hospital, Ibadan, as well as the setting up of another laboratory in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital.

Read the tweets below:

What you can do with the new Whatsapp service: 1. Get latest updates on #COVID19NIGERIA 2. Get information on how testing is carried out 3. Receive urgent messages from NCDC Simply add the number: 07087110839 and send “Hi” Please share widely!#TakeResponsibility — NCDC (@NCDCgov) March 29, 2020