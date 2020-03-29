COVID-19: Nigeria Records 14 New Cases

Nigeria has confirmed fourteen new cases of COVID-19, according to a statement by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

Nine of the new cases were confirmed in Lagos State with five in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), the NCDC said.

With this, Nigeria now has – as at 09:30pm, Sunday March 29th, 2020 – 111 confirmed cases of coronavirus, a tweet on the NCDC official Twitter handle, explained.

Fourteen new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria; 9 in Lagos and 5 in FCT As at 09:30 pm 29th March there are 111 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria with 1 death. pic.twitter.com/qowI0bEPAg — NCDC (@NCDCgov) March 29, 2020

As at 09:30 pm 29th March, there are 111 confirmed cases

1 death For a breakdown of cases by states in real time, please see https://t.co/zQrpNeOfet Currently;

Lagos- 68

FCT- 21

Ogun- 3

Enugu- 2

Ekiti- 1

Oyo- 7

Edo- 2

Bauchi- 2

Osun-2

Rivers-1

Benue- 1

Kaduna- 1 — NCDC (@NCDCgov) March 29, 2020

Earlier in an address to the nation on Sunday, President Muhammadu Buhari imposed a curfew restricting movements in Lagos, Ogun and Abuja.

Addressing Nigerians, the President said, “based on the advice of the Federal Ministry of Health and the NCDC, I am directing the cessation of all movements in Lagos and the FCT for an initial period of 14 days with effect from 11pm on Monday, 30th March 2020.

“This restriction will also apply to Ogun State due to its close proximity to Lagos and the high traffic between the two States.”

He urged citizens in these areas to stay in their homes, adding that travel to or from other states should be postponed.

All businesses and offices within these locations should also be fully closed during this period, President Buhari added.