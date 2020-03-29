COVID-19: Rather Than Show Support, Nigerians Are Engaging In Meaningless Criticism – The Week In Quotes

The COVID-19 pandemic has brought the world to its knees.

Thousands are dead and thousands more have been confirmed to have the disease.

The coronavirus has changed narratives all around the world and has dominated our quotes for the week.

Here are some of the quotes that made the rounds in the passing week, and shaped the world’s narrative giving us a better view of the health challenge we are facing.

1. Let me say, without mincing words, that we are not getting the

kind of cooperation that this moment deserves from Nigerians. Many are

busy engaging in meaningless criticisms instead of complying with the

stipulated directives to keep people safe.

The Minister for Information, Lai Mohammed, says the Federal government is not getting the kind of cooperation it deserves as the fight against Coronavirus intensifies.

2. If it is an average of three months, we should be able to close the year with positive growth. But if it goes longer than that – six months, one year – we will go into recession.

The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs Zainab Ahmed, warns that Nigeria may go into recession if the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues for the next couple of months.

3. Hello @NCDCgov,” NPA tweeted. “In respect to the 6 new cases that “were detected on a vessel” in Lagos, the Authority in collaboration with Port Health has not recorded any confirmed cases to date.

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has faulted the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC)’s discovery of six new cases of coronavirus on a vessel.

4. This is the kind of support we need. Identify a problem, run with it and include a sustainability plan in your solution. We are very grateful for this new partnership with 54gene at a critical point in our health security.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has hailed a biotech company, 54gene for raising the sum of $500,000 in 24 hours to fight the Coronavirus pandemic in the country.

5. The concocted audio message about President @MBuhari’s whereabouts should be totally disregarded. It is Fake News in its entirety. The President tonight at the State House, at work.

The presidency debunks an audio making the rounds that President Muhammadu Buhari has been flown abroad for treatment over coronavirus.

6. More than ever before now is the time for action, solidarity, and patriotism. Let’s all brace up and work together to combat this new scourge COVID- 19.

Former President Goodluck Jonathan says more actions are needed even in this time when the world is facing a devastating health challenge occasioned by the coronavirus.

7. Infectious diseases are the common enemy of mankind and do not recognise borders or races.

President Xi Jinping says China and the United States should “unite to fight” the deadly coronavirus pandemic.