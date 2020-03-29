COVID-19: Zulum Announces Ban Of Vehicular Movement Into Borno

The Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, has announced a ban on incoming vehicles into the state.

In a statement on Saturday, the governor said the ban would take effect from Tuesday while food trucks, as well as medical and humanitarian supplies, were exempted.

He explained that the measure was to ensure the protection of citizens against the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) since Borno has yet to record any suspected or confirmed case.

Governor Zulum also directed civil servants from grade level 1-12 work from home, with the exception of those on essential service.

“All banks operating in Maiduguri and organisations using biometric attendance equipment must provide handwashing stations and hand sanitisers at all operation points.

“Furthermore, banks are to limit the number of customers in banking halls to not more than 15 at a time and to activate all ATM points to be functional,” he said.

The governor also restricted the number of passengers in cars to three while tricycles were ordered to carry only two at a time.

Others affected by the measures which are to last two weeks are shops in organised business areas directed to provide handwashing stations and temperature monitoring devices while promoting social distancing.

The state government had banned visits to the Internally Displaced People’s (IDP) camps to curb the spread of the disease among the affected population.