Advertisement

German Minister Worried By Coronavirus Crisis Commits Suicide

Channels Television  
Updated March 29, 2020
Thomas Schäfer (CDU), Minister of Finance of the State of Hesse, takes part in the plenary session of the Hessian state parliament. Photo: Arne Dedert/dpa

 

Thomas Schaefer, the finance minister of Germany’s Hesse state, has committed suicide apparently after becoming “deeply worried” over how to cope with the economic fallout from the coronavirus, state premier Volker Bouffier said Sunday.

Schaefer, 54, was found dead near a railway track on Saturday. The Wiesbaden prosecution’s office said they believe he died by suicide.

“We are in shock, we are in disbelief and above all, we are immensely sad,” Bouffier said in a recorded statement.

Hesse is home to Germany’s financial capital Frankfurt, where major lenders like Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank have their headquarters. The European Central Bank is also located in Frankfurt.

A visibly shaken Bouffier recalled that Schaefer, who was  Hesse’s finance chief for 10 years, had been working “day and night” to help companies and workers deal with the economic impact of the pandemic.

“Today we have to assume that he was deeply worried,” said Bouffier, a close ally of Chancellor Angela Merkel.

“It’s precise during this difficult time that we would have needed someone like him,” he added.

Popular and well-respected, Schaefer had long been touted as a possible successor to Bouffier.

Like Bouffier, Schaefer belonged to Merkel’s centre-right CDU party.

He leaves behind a wife and two children.

AFP



More on Coronavirus

Egypt Shuts Hospitals, Isolates Villages To Slow Coronavirus

Netherlands’ Coronavirus Cases Exceeds 10,000

Saudi Seizes 5 Million Illegally Stored Medical Masks

Spain Records 838 Coronavirus Deaths In 24 Hours

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV










Advertisement