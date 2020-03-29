Niger Governor Bello Tests Negative For Coronavirus

Niger State Governor, Abubakar Bello, has tested negative for coronavirus (COVID-19) and gone into self-isolation.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mrs Mary Noel Berje, confirmed this in a statement on Saturday.

She added Governor Bello has directed his aides to do the same, saying he may have come in contact with some confirmed cases of COVID-19 during his outing at Nigeria Governors Forum meeting and other national engagements.

According to the statement, the governor is expected to continue his official functions from home for some time after subjecting himself to self-isolation and test.

He appealed to the people to embrace simple personal hygiene, procedures, as well as other precautionary measures that would guard them against contacting the dreaded virus.

“We are still calling on the general public not to panic or despair as the measures taken by the government is for the containment of the pandemic and in the overall interest of the people”, the statement added.

Niger State has yet to record any confirmed case of COVID-19, although some people believed to have had contacts with confirmed cases have gone into self-isolation.