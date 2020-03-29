Police Arrest Two Suspected Vandals In Ogun

The police in Ogun State have arrested two suspected vandals of telecommunication mast in Ifo Local Government Area of the state.

In a statement by the Public Relations Officer of the State Police Command, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, the suspects were arrested following a distress call received from residents of the area.

According to him, the suspects Monsuru Bankole and Kehinde Bello are 20 years and 48 years respectively.

“The hoodlums numbering about 10 invaded an Airtel telecommunication mast at Abule Ogun area of the town and they were about carting away the backup batteries of the mast.

“On receiving the distress call, the Divisional Police Officer Ifo division, a Chief Superintendent of Police, Adekunle Samson, quickly mobilized his anti-robbery team and swiftly moved to the scene.

“On sighting the policemen, the hoodlums took to their heels but they were hotly chased and two members of the gang were arrested while others escaped,” the statement partly read.

Exhibits recovered from the suspects are a Volkswagen bus with registration number APP 871 XH, 12 telecoms back up batteries valued at about N3million, gas cylinder, iron cutter, and other house breaking equipment.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Kenneth Ebrimson, has ordered a massive manhunt for the escaped members of the gang.

The police boss also “directed that the arrested suspects be thoroughly investigated with the view of charging them to court as soon as possible.”